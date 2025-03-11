Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $376.04 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 697,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,102 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 7.3% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $376,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of VOO opened at $515.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $453.90 and a twelve month high of $563.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $547.72 and a 200-day moving average of $539.06.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

