Independent Advisor Alliance Buys New Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 198,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,374,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,012,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,549,000 after buying an additional 108,964 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 934,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,660,000 after buying an additional 56,068 shares during the period. Finally, Coordinated Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $219,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $61.01 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $55.27 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The company has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.23.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

