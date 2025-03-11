Amundi Buys 40,884 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Amundi boosted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 459,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,884 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $99,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,545,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $744,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,256 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,179,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,366,000 after buying an additional 1,267,061 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,558,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,972,000 after buying an additional 1,081,501 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,981,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,674,000 after buying an additional 610,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $95,710,000. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VEEV. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.28.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $239.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.11, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.25 and a 12 month high of $258.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.47 and its 200 day moving average is $220.64.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

