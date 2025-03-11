Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06, Zacks reports. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.27%. Korn Ferry updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 1.220-1.300 EPS.

Korn Ferry Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of KFY opened at $62.42 on Tuesday. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $80.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

In related news, CEO Mark Arian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $1,444,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,869 shares in the company, valued at $4,975,096.56. This trade represents a 22.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KFY. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

