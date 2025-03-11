O Dell Group LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 199.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares during the quarter. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 89,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 59,709 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 25,068 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 252.6% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 303,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 217,178 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbend Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $426,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.14. The stock has a market cap of $70.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

