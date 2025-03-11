Gables Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,043 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,223 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 298,081 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $52,760,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 51,106 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Boeing by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 18,119 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 171,289 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,318,000 after purchasing an additional 22,437 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.16.

Shares of BA opened at $148.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.46 and a 200-day moving average of $163.98. The company has a market cap of $111.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $137.03 and a one year high of $196.95.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

