Cushing Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cushing Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,710,294,000 after buying an additional 60,504,152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $450,109,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24,600.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 608,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,427,000 after purchasing an additional 606,411 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 446.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 239,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,410,000 after purchasing an additional 195,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 454,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,386,000 after purchasing an additional 146,271 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $266.04 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $198.94 and a one year high of $272.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $258.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.53. The company has a market capitalization of $79.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.20.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.