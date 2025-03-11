GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Has $3.70 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $257.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $271.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.84. The company has a market cap of $218.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $234.18 and a twelve month high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

