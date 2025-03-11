Gables Capital Management Inc. Has $163,000 Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 111.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the third quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Optimist Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.3% during the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVO. UBS Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $78.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $353.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $77.61 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.77 and its 200 day moving average is $104.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.7874 dividend. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.72%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.