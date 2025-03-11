GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 134.7% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $247.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Hsbc Global Res cut T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.10.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $266.63 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.13. The stock has a market cap of $304.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,533. This represents a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $254,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,295.24. The trade was a 16.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

