SoundView Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

SoundView Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 157,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,819,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of SoundView Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 107,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,519,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 36,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.47 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.16 and a 200 day moving average of $63.25.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

