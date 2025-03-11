ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFD) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 10th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.228 per share on Friday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is a 5.8% increase from ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.22.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN Stock Performance
CEFD stock opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN has a 52-week low of $18.10 and a 52-week high of $21.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.18.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN Company Profile
