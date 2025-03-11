Global View Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Global View Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after buying an additional 27,586 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 905,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,056,000 after purchasing an additional 304,416 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $91.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.41 and a 200-day moving average of $92.15. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $101.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2898 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

