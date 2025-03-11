Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $21,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $213.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $138.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.75 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.48.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. HSBC upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $260.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.38.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

