Riverbend Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Riverbend Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,538 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in CRH by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in CRH by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its position in CRH by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CRH from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. HSBC started coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.42.

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $93.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.94. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $71.18 and a 52-week high of $110.97.

CRH Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is 20.87%.

About CRH

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.