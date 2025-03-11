Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,519,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $930,383,000 after buying an additional 187,411 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $268,520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 36.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 323,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $85,614,000 after acquiring an additional 85,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 45.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,886,000 after purchasing an additional 95,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein bought 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.82 per share, with a total value of $349,418.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,120.94. This trade represents a 36.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $142,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at $546,691.04. This trade represents a 20.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of HII stock opened at $197.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.33. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.88 and a 12 month high of $294.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.49.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 38.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HII. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $188.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Huntington Ingalls Industries

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.