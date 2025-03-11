Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $362,000 Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 9,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4,124.8% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 52,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,410,000 after purchasing an additional 51,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 98,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $415.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $453.78 and its 200-day moving average is $460.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.70 and a 1-year high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 47.29%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

