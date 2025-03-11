VERITY Wealth Advisors Acquires 37,392 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,392 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.71. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The stock has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.