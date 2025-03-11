Claris Advisors LLC MO Has $2.26 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Claris Advisors LLC MO lessened its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 0.8% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Vista Investment Partners II LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $3,493,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 66,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 9,712 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 703,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,644,000 after buying an additional 67,494 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $784,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 204,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after acquiring an additional 14,401 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 5.3 %

USB opened at $42.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average of $47.91. The company has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $37.81 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on USB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $1,022,140.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,751.55. This represents a 9.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $3,114,246.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 209,482 shares in the company, valued at $9,837,274.72. The trade was a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.