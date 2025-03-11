Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 47 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $6,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 2,025.0% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 1,162.5% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AON opened at $398.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $367.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $268.06 and a 12-month high of $412.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $407.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.21.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

