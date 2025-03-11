Insider Selling: Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Senior Officer Sells 5,214 Shares of Stock

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 5,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.62, for a total value of C$707,147.04.

Harley Michael Finkelstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 28th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 1,711 shares of Shopify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.03, for a total value of C$270,390.18.

On Monday, February 24th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 3,104 shares of Shopify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.59, for a total value of C$492,263.81.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 394 shares of Shopify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$160.56, for a total value of C$63,261.55.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of TSE:SHOP opened at C$133.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$160.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$138.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$124.73 billion, a PE ratio of 60.64, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.36. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of C$72.36 and a 1-year high of C$183.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Shopify from C$100.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ATB Capital cut shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$120.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Shopify from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

