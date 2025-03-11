Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for OXY FY2026 Earnings

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 10th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $3.41 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.14. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $3.58 per share.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 11.37%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE OXY opened at $47.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.51. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $44.70 and a one year high of $71.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 763,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.82 per share, for a total transaction of $35,724,455.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 264,941,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,404,557,799.42. This represents a 0.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 6,854,394 shares of company stock worth $315,101,532 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

