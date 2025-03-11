OFI Invest Asset Management Takes $44,000 Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 18,322 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Amphenol by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 98,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 25,007 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 50.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 268,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,477,000 after acquiring an additional 90,450 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in Amphenol by 315.1% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 294,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,209,000 after acquiring an additional 223,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 22.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 19,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $61.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $54.27 and a 12 month high of $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 34.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on APH

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.