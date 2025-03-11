Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Position Increased by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 900.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 37.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.57, for a total transaction of $1,119,336.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $520,921.94. This trade represents a 68.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,195.19, for a total transaction of $6,585,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,954,508.09. This represents a 5.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,669 shares of company stock worth $18,821,383 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 7.3 %

FICO stock opened at $1,699.88 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $1,105.65 and a twelve month high of $2,402.52. The company has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 78.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,863.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,982.70.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,088.15.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

