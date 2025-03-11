Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Announces Earnings Results

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 20.40 ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Domino’s Pizza Group had a negative return on equity of 67.25% and a net margin of 11.44%.

Domino’s Pizza Group Price Performance

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock opened at GBX 281.19 ($3.62) on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1-year low of GBX 270.40 ($3.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 375.80 ($4.84). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 293.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 305.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -562.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza is the UK’s leading pizza brand and a major player in the Republic of Ireland.

We are part of the global Domino’s system, the biggest pizza delivery operator in the world. We hold the exclusive master franchise rights in five markets under long term agreements with Domino’s Pizza International Franchising Inc, the international arm of Domino’s Pizza Inc, which owns the Domino’s brand.

Further Reading

