GS Chain (LON:GSC) Stock Price Down 11.2% – Here’s Why

GS Chain plc (LON:GSC – Get Free Report) was down 11.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.11 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.11 ($0.01). Approximately 100,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,570,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).

GS Chain Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of £4.81 million and a PE ratio of -6.99.

GS Chain Company Profile

GS Chain Plc (LSE: GSC) seeks to identify an opportunity within the technology sector, conduct the necessary due diligence and subsequently complete an acquisition that would benefit its shareholders.

While the Board of Directors’ experience spans across a wide range of business sectors, the board will focus its energy in the technology space; specifically targeting a company that leverages state of the art technology in automotive, fintech, real estate, banking, finance, telecommunications, or blockchain industries.

