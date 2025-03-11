GS Chain (LON:GSC) Stock Price Down 11.2% – Here’s Why

GS Chain plc (LON:GSC – Get Free Report) was down 11.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.11 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.11 ($0.01). Approximately 100,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,570,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of £4.81 million and a PE ratio of -6.99.
While the Board of Directors’ experience spans across a wide range of business sectors, the board will focus its energy in the technology space; specifically targeting a company that leverages state of the art technology in automotive, fintech, real estate, banking, finance, telecommunications, or blockchain industries.
