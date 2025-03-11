Net Worth Advisory Group Acquires 1,438 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Net Worth Advisory Group increased its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in Welltower were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Welltower by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $146.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.42 and a 200 day moving average of $133.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.87 and a 12-month high of $158.55.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 3.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.19.

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

