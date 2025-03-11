Fairway Wealth LLC Has $7.27 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Fairway Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $7,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,301,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,389,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,406 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4,498.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,301,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,890,000 after buying an additional 1,273,452 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,202,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 748.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,971,000 after buying an additional 711,094 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $57.39 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $60.88. The stock has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.98.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

