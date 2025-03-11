Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 4,915,826 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 5,840.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,915,826 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $341,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CARR. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $28,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

Carrier Global stock opened at $67.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $53.33 and a 52-week high of $83.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.27. The firm has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

