Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Cuts Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 558.5% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. SoundView Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $2,703,000. Miller Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $629,000. Finally, Global View Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $472.73 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $413.07 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $517.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $504.13. The firm has a market cap of $297.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

