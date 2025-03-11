Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.50

Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is a 7.9% increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39.

Linde has increased its dividend by an average of 37.9% annually over the last three years. Linde has a payout ratio of 33.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Linde to earn $18.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Linde Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $462.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $445.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $455.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Linde has a one year low of $410.69 and a one year high of $487.49. The company has a market cap of $218.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.04. Linde had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 18.71%. Analysts anticipate that Linde will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Cowen raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $501.82.

Insider Activity

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,218 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.35, for a total value of $963,388.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,260,958.10. This trade represents a 7.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $441.34 per share, with a total value of $44,134.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,832.22. This represents a 75.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,377 shares of company stock worth $6,567,231 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Linde

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Linde stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

