SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Westpark Capital

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Westpark Capital from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Westpark Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 71.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.78.

Shares of S stock opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.19. SentinelOne has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 0.78.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 39,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $771,775.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 900,249 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,867.95. The trade was a 4.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $331,763.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 531,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,090,692.25. The trade was a 2.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 396,798 shares of company stock valued at $9,033,329 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,881,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,366,000 after buying an additional 399,056 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 9,613,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,415,000 after acquiring an additional 564,327 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in SentinelOne by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,533,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,052,000 after purchasing an additional 392,986 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in SentinelOne by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,788,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,494,000 after purchasing an additional 900,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 11.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,072,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,325,000 after purchasing an additional 516,244 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

