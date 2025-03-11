Cushing Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cushing Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 56.5% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. HSBC raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Hsbc Global Res raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.27.

Chubb Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $293.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $238.85 and a 12-month high of $302.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $272.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.50. The company has a market cap of $117.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,297,652.88. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

