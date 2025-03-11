iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by GC Wealth Management RIA LLC

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Global View Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 509,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of EFA stock opened at $82.44 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $73.91 and a 12 month high of $84.57. The company has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

