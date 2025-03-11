Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 430,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,075 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in 3M were worth $55,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 215.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 22,932 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total value of $346,234.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,417 shares in the company, valued at $662,329.15. The trade was a 34.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 49,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $7,553,775.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 180,895 shares in the company, valued at $27,550,308.50. This represents a 21.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,639 shares of company stock worth $17,163,446 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE:MMM opened at $147.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $78.14 and a fifty-two week high of $156.35. The stock has a market cap of $80.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.41.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.02. 3M had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 100.77%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that 3M will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MMM. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 3M from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.13.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

