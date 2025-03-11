Briaud Financial Planning Inc Makes New Investment in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.3% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Constellation Brands news, Director William T. Giles acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $186.39 per share, with a total value of $186,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,688.57. This represents a 215.98 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Roth Capital cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $201.00 price target (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $282.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.24.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:STZ opened at $189.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.67 and a 200-day moving average of $220.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.46 and a 52 week high of $274.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.60%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

