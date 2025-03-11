Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Shares Up 33.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA – Get Free Report) shot up 33.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.10. 504,066 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,046% from the average session volume of 43,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$2.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.40.
Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Pontax-Lithium that includes 68 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory in Northern Quebec.
