Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 796.67% and a negative net margin of 39.97%.
Wheels Up Experience Stock Performance
Shares of UP stock opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $757.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.42. Wheels Up Experience has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $4.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1.88.
About Wheels Up Experience
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wheels Up Experience
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Don’t Write Off This Asset Champ Yet
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 5 ETFs Poised to Spring Ahead in the Second Quarter
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 3 Stocks With Sky-High Buyback Yields Over the Last 12 Months
Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.