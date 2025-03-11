Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 796.67% and a negative net margin of 39.97%.

Wheels Up Experience Stock Performance

Shares of UP stock opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $757.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.42. Wheels Up Experience has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $4.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1.88.

About Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.

