IBC Advanced Alloys (CVE:IB) Shares Up 28.6% – Still a Buy?

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (CVE:IB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 28.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 392,855 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 567% from the average session volume of 58,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
IBC Advanced Alloys Stock Up 28.6 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.18 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.18.
IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile
IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, such as beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, rounds, discs, bars, rings, tubes, rods, and other custom forgings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for plastic mold tooling and resistance welding applications.
