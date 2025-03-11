Veren (TSE:VRN) Trading Up 16% – Still a Buy?

Veren Inc. (TSE:VRN – Get Free Report) shot up 16% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.39 and last traded at C$8.19. 27,269,131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 486% from the average session volume of 4,652,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on Veren from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Veren from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veren presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.83.

Get Veren alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Veren

Veren Trading Up 16.0 %

Veren Announces Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

About Veren

(Get Free Report)

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.