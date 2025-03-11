ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFD) Plans Dividend of $0.23

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 10th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.228 per share on Friday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is a 5.8% increase from ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.22.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN Stock Down 1.7 %
CEFD opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.18. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN has a 52 week low of $18.10 and a 52 week high of $21.20.
About ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN
