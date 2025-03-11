Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $28.06 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 637,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.2% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $28,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock opened at $44.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The company has a market cap of $115.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

