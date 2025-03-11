Clare Market Investments LLC Invests $456,000 in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Clare Market Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% during the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $76.14 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.01. The firm has a market cap of $156.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. This represents a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.85.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

