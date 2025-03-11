Tortoise Investment Management LLC Acquires 74 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $833,386,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 22,005.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,073,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,943,000 after buying an additional 3,059,349 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 14.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,176,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,169,689,000 after buying an additional 1,189,940 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Analog Devices by 807.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 959,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,891,000 after buying an additional 853,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Analog Devices by 336.4% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,068,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,953,000 after buying an additional 823,709 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of ADI opened at $216.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.87, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $182.57 and a one year high of $247.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.13.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 126.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total value of $2,154,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,116.67. The trade was a 31.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.41.

Get Our Latest Report on ADI

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.