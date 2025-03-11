Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 79,679.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 371,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,943,000 after buying an additional 371,306 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 9.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,285,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,013,359,000 after buying an additional 358,699 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 429.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 417,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,103,000 after buying an additional 338,298 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 642,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,546,000 after buying an additional 208,195 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,620,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $514.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total value of $523,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,200. This trade represents a 9.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 4,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.07, for a total value of $2,499,128.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,249.59. This represents a 39.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,263,989 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $480.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.74 and a 1 year high of $582.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $535.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $518.54.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

