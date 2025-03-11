107,509 Shares in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 107,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 81.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at about $70,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $90.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $1.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

