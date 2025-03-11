AGF Management Ltd. Buys 62,974 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 269,118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,974 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $104,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in Home Depot by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in Home Depot by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 11,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Home Depot by 17.1% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,542,000 after buying an additional 132,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,291,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Mizuho boosted their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $467.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.50.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of HD opened at $374.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.77 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $399.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $400.08.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 61.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

