Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Reduced by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 21,982 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.7% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $35,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 287.9% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total value of $238,347.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,606,213.28. This represents a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ruth Porat sold 17,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.48, for a total transaction of $3,245,761.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,449,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,914,995.28. The trade was a 1.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,182 shares of company stock worth $18,192,354 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $167.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.07 and a 52 week high of $208.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Benchmark reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.13.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

