Sollinda Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 447,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,933,000. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ comprises 3.8% of Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $2,374,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $439,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 3,357.5% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 16,116 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Ridgepath Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 761.2% in the 4th quarter. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC now owns 103,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 91,348 shares during the period.

Shares of SQQQ stock opened at $38.37 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8168 dividend. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

