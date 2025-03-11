United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.3-$31.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.10 billion. United Natural Foods also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.700-0.900 EPS.

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

UNFI opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.69 and its 200-day moving average is $23.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 0.56. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $34.76.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNFI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNFI

Institutional Trading of United Natural Foods

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in United Natural Foods stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.